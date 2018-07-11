Minister of Infrastructure Development officially opens Ras Al Khaimah Ring Road

The Minister of Infrastructure Development accompanied opening of the new highway that surrounds the area. The vision is for the next twenty years for Ras Al Khaimah and at a total length of up to 30 km, which will be implemented in two phases. The ministry will begin work on completing a number of bridges of the second phase without affecting the traffic. The remaining works are expected to be completed during the last quarter of this year.

He said: "The infrastructure sector is one of the most important sectors of interest to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for pushing the wheel of economic and social progress and to keep pace with the development of civilization and urban development. “

His Excellency stated that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and by the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, seeks, through its strategy, to develop roads and provide a modern and safe road network to meet the needs of citizens, residents and visitors to the country, according to the highest international standards, pointing out that these projects constitute a quantum leap in the networks of modern roads in the country.

He pointed out that the new roads represent a major support for the road network in the northern region and will play a prominent role in strengthening the economic, social and commercial system in the United Arab Emirates. It consists of three traffic lanes for each direction at a designed speed of 140 km/h and equipped with many crossing points, in addition to 10 intersections, including intersections of the two ways to receive and distribute traffic to and from the neighborhoods of Ras Al Khaimah in a smooth manner that does not lead to disruption of traffic, pointing out that the traffic capacity of the road reaches up to 60 thousand vehicles per direction per day.

He also pointed out to that the opening of the road to traffic represents the completion of one of the main axes between the economic zones in the country from the north to the south in the capital Abu Dhabi, where Ras Al Khaimah Road - Shaam has a major port (Saqr port) and a large number of factories in the construction sector, such as ceramics and cement. It Will have a significant impact on reducing traffic congestion within Ras Al Khaimah by up to approximately 30%, as trucks are the most important component to be removed from city traffic components when operating the road. The major intersections within Ras Al Khaimah will see a reduction in traffic to at least 40% from what it was previously.

The Minister also pointed out that the new road, which represents a vital artery, will contribute to reducing traffic accidents by varying degrees, especially because of reducing the friction of vehicles with trucks, stressing the role of such projects, which were implemented in accordance with international standards, in support of the Global Ranking of the country, maintaining the number one in road quality for the coming years, as well as the past four years. It will also play a role in supporting the economic growth achieved by the UAE, as well as achieving the highest indicators of happiness for citizens and residents in the country, and enhancing the system of traffic safety and Sustainable development in the Country.

He said: "The National Agenda 2021 aims to make UAE the first in the world in terms of quality of roads and traffic systems. This has been achieved thanks to the concerted efforts of the relevant federal and local authorities and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development partners in their turn.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ring Road is considered to be one of the most important roads in the northern region. It is an artery and a vital outlet. It is a quick link to the entire region. It is considered one of the unique roads implemented in the region, as well as a foundation for sustainable development and a milestone in the country's infrastructure projects, which will contribute to the economic, commercial and urban renaissance of the country in general and Ras Al Khaimah in particular.