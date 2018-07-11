ERC reiterates commitment to meet the needs of Yemenis

During a meeting with Dr. Abtahaj Al-Kamal, Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Saeed Al Kaabi, ERC's Representative in Aden, reviewed the activities carried out by ERC during the first half of the 'Year of Zayed' 2018, which included multiple projects in education, health, water, shelter and relief.

He added that the authority's mission is to maintain the needs of Yemeni society by establishing sustainable projects in collaboration with the local government, noting the power plant projects which have been running since 2015.

The Yemeni Minister, in turn, presented a brief on the situation in Mocha and the government's latest work in the area. She expressed desire to increase the ministry's coordination with the ERC, especially in the provision of humanitarian services.