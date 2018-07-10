UAE-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds meeting in Cairo

The committee was chaired by Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Federal National Council, FNC, Member and Chairman of the Committee on Friendship with Arab Parliaments, and Alaa Al Saeed Abed, Chairman of the UAE-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Society.

The meeting focussed on the means of developing and strengthening the parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Egyptian House of Representatives, to serve both countries and their peoples.

Both sides highlighted the deep relationship between their leadership, peoples and countries, which is a unique example of established historic relations, as well as their keenness to promote joint parliamentary cooperation and exchange opinions and advice on parliamentary diplomacy, especially regarding international and regional forums and events.

Al Falasi stressed the importance of exchanging legislative and legal knowledge while Abed noted the successful parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Egyptian House of Representatives.