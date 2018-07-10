Bahraini Justice Minister receives UAE Ambassador

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Bahrain's Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, received at the ministry on Tuesday the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Minister Plenipotentiary at the UAE Embassy, Ali Yousef Al-Nuaimi, and Justice Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Statistics, Planning and Communication of Bahrain, Dana Al-Zayani, were present. 
 
The minister lauded the depth of the fraternal long-standing relations between the two countries’ leaders and peoples.
 
Sheikh Khalid also hailed the steady progress of joint cooperation in various fields, including the judicial one. He wished the ambassador success in carrying out his diplomatic duties, and the UAE further progress and prosperity.
 
They discussed areas of cooperation and exchange of expertise in the judicial and legal fields. The Bahraini minister briefed Sheikh Sultan about the Justice Ministry’s development projects.