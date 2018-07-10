ERC offers medical equipment to Egyptian hospitals under ‘Ataya Initiative’

The initiative has been launched under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, Assistant to the ERC Chairman for Women’s Affairs and Head of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative.

The ERC signed an agreement in Cairo with the "Egyptian Group Company for Import and Export" to supply, install and operate 18 dialysis machines and other devices and equipment in the Insurance Hospital in Aswan Governorate, the Pediatric Dialysis Centre at the Al Zahraa University Hospital in Cairo, and the Pediatric Dialysis Centre at the Aga Hospital in Ad Daqahliyah Governorate.

With the attendance of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ali Al Shehhi, Cultural Attaché at the UAE Embassy in Cairo, signed the agreement on behalf of the ERC.

The agreement was then signed on behalf of the company by Dr. Hisham Rashad, Director of the Kidney Unit at the Company, with the attendance of Butti Khalifa Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Office in Egypt.

Sheikha Shamsa affirmed that the initiative reflects the efforts of the UAE’s leadership and people to improve the humanitarian conditions of the Egypt people, as well as to ease the suffering of vulnerable people in friendly countries, improve their medical services, and strengthen the capacities of this vital sector.

Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the initiative, under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa, has supported the ERC’s efforts in many vital areas, especially the health sector while pointing out that the proceeds from the 6th Ataya Exhibition that was held last year were allocated to support kidney failure patients in Egypt, Somalia, Sudan Pakistan and the Comoros.

Dr. Mohamed Tawfik, Head of the Kidney Section of the Aga Hospital, stated that the initiative has helped to improve the medical services offered by the hospital to its kidney failure patients, as well as the capabilities of other hospitals and medical centres that specialise in kidney treatment, and has reduced the waiting time for patients. He also praised the role of the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, in offering vital programmes and implementing humanitarian and development initiatives in Egypt.