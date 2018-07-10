UAE leads Arab Countries in Global Innovation Index 2018

The positive positioning across these indices reflects the significant improvements in knowledge and technology outputs, business sophistication, market sophistication and infrastructure. For example, these pillars include increases in indicators such as government online services, intensity of local competition, gross expenditure on research and development financed by business and foreign direct investments net outflows.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE's position across the Arab World can be attributed to last year's score growth rate of 10 percent, which was one of the highest percentage score growth rates among all countries in the GII.

Meanwhile, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of the Board of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, said, "We are continuously working on how we can improve and enhance the way we measure innovation in the UAE. This step is fundamental to identify, connect and track innovation at all levels in the country today."

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, the UAE Central Bank Governor, highlighted that: "The Central Bank is constantly working to ensure that the financial regulatory environment enables innovation whilst at the same time ensuring a robust and stable financial system. Specifically, this concerns areas such as digital payments, SMEs and a new national payments strategy."

Obaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: "The Ministry of Finance is actively engaged in unlocking the innovation potential of the UAE through innovation financing and policy creation to support the innovation ecosystem in the UAE." Finally, the financing efforts exerted by the Ministry of Finance have been complemented by the measures taken by the Securities and Commodities Authority to boost the Venture Capital ecosystem in the UAE.''

The Global Innovation Index is based on both innovation input and output sub-indices. Converting innovative inputs to higher innovative outputs is fundamental for improving the UAE’s performance. This is what the UAE has consistently achieved: Over the period 2015-2018, the UAE displayed a strong and steady performance in innovation inputs, ranking constantly in the top 25: 25th in the 2015-2016 years and 23rd in 2017. This year, the UAE maintained this stronghold in inputs by ranking 24th. Ranking increases in specific pillars reflect the efforts of the UAE. For example, the continuous increase in output since 2015 was driven by the Knowledge and Technology Outputs that went up this year from 71 to 53. In addition, these efforts were achieved in the Input sub-index through better Business Sophistication performance, increasing from 25 to 23, Market Sophistication with an increase from 33 to 31 and Infrastructure with an increase from 29 to 28.