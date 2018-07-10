MoI launches unified traffic awareness campaign

Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at the Dubai Police and Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said that the three-month campaign reflects the MoI’s strategy to make the roads safer, and is a realisation of the vision of the police command to maintain the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

He added that traffic accidents still concern officials from national traffic and patrol administrations, due to their harmful effects, such as deaths, injuries and material losses, which cost the country considerable sums of money.

He explained that the statistics issued by the Traffic Coordination General Directorate show a decline in the number of traffic accidents that occurred during last year’s summer season, which numbered 137, or 13.59 percent. The total number of accidents that occurred nationwide in 2017 was 871, compared to 1,008 in 2016, he added.

Al Zafeen noted that the statistics show that the number of deaths, during the same period, that resulted from traffic accidents decreased by 66 between 2016 and 2017, from 168 to 102, or 39.29 percent.

It also showed a 14.57 percent decrease in the number of injuries during last year’s summer season compared to 2016, from 1441 to 1231, a difference of 210, he further noted.

He stressed that the campaign is being implemented in cooperation with traffic and patrol administrations around the country and relevant authorities from the public and private sectors, to unify and support local efforts to promote vehicle safety, routine maintenance and tyre safety.

The choice of the campaign’s slogan coincides with the start of the summer vacation, which witnesses more land travel and higher numbers of road trips, and requires greater precautions related to vehicle safety, including tires safety, conducting routine maintenance, and following the recommended load limits of vehicles, Al Zafeen said in conclusion.