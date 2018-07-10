Lebanese President receives UAE Ambassador

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed current developments in the country and the region, as well as means of advancing ties between the two countries across all sectors.

Following the meeting, Al Shamsi reaffirmed the UAE's support of Lebanon's leadership and people. We continue to look forward to further cooperation, supporting the stability and sovereignty of the state, he added.

He went on to say that Lebanon has taken great strides of the past few months, enhancing the safety and security of its citizens.