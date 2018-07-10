Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council at the Emirates Towers.
During the meeting a range of topics related to judicial work and initiatives were discussed to advance judicial work in Dubai.
 
During the meeting, the council’s members reviewed performance reports on judges and prosecutors and took the necessary decisions. The council also approved training programmes for judges and prosecutors. 
 
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shibani, Director of the Dubai Deputy Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Council, Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai Prosecutor-General, Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Dubai Courts, Khalifa Rashid bin Dimas, Secretary-General of the Council, and other members of the council.