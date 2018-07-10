7,700 Yemenis receive UAE aid

The distribution of the aid is also part of the UAE’s ongoing rescue campaigns in Yemen’s liberated areas, which aim to help local people overcome their dire conditions.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in Mocha, said that distributing the humanitarian and food aid to the residents of the liberated areas on the Red Sea Coast is part of the UAE’s ongoing support for the Yemenis, as well as its efforts to improve their living conditions, by providing for their basic needs and easing their suffering caused by the difficult economic conditions facing Yemeni families.

The ERC is also supporting the operations to liberate the Red Sea Coast by providing more humanitarian aid and implementing development projects, to restore the stability of local residents and return them to their normal living conditions.

The UAE created an urgent relief bridge in Yemen, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, which distributed 35,000 tonnes of food supplies on ten barges, as well as an air bridge that made seven trips and transported 14,000 food parcels. It also send 100 convoys carrying aid from local Yemeni markets, as part of a plan by the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to relive Hodeidah and its surrounding areas, which then led to the implementation of similar operations after the liberation of Aden, Mukalla and Mocha, improving the living conditions of the Yemeni people.