UAE Ambassador meets U.N. Special Envoy to Somalia

  • Tuesday 10, July 2018 in 7:04 PM
  • During Al Hammadi’s meeting with Michael Keating
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, has met with Special Representative of U.N. Secretary-General to Somalia, Michael Keating.
During the meeting, Al Hammadi and Keating discussed cooperation ties between the UAE and the U.N. Assistance Mission in Somalia, UNSOM, as well as mechanisms to work together to support security, stability and development in the country. 
 
The U.N. Special Envoy praised the UAE's efforts in Somalia across various humanitarian aid and development.
 
Al Hammadi expressed his thanks and appreciation the U.N. envoy for his to visit to the UAE Embassy, and his keenness to strengthen ties to support peace and stability efforts in Somalia.