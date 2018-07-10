UAE Ambassador meets U.N. Special Envoy to Somalia

During the meeting, Al Hammadi and Keating discussed cooperation ties between the UAE and the U.N. Assistance Mission in Somalia, UNSOM, as well as mechanisms to work together to support security, stability and development in the country.

The U.N. Special Envoy praised the UAE's efforts in Somalia across various humanitarian aid and development.

Al Hammadi expressed his thanks and appreciation the U.N. envoy for his to visit to the UAE Embassy, and his keenness to strengthen ties to support peace and stability efforts in Somalia.