ERC completes digging of well in Madinat Al Nour in Taiz, Yemen

The digging of the well is part of the ERC’s urgent response to requests from local residents to dig a well, due to the scarcity of drinking water in their area.

Dr. Abdulhakim Aoun, Under-Secretary of Taiz Governorate, said that the project is one of the most important projects implemented by the ERC while adding that the well is 215 metres deep and can pump over 14,000 cubic metres of water per hour.

Ihab Al Dahbali, ERC Representative in Taiz, said that the ERC’s efforts to dig the well within a strict timeline will ease the suffering of women and children, by bringing in water from neighbouring areas. He added that due to the project, they are already receiving supplies of water at their homes.

The residents of Madinat Al Nour said that the ERC has eased their suffering caused by water scarcity, as they previously spent considerable efforts to get water from neighbouring areas.