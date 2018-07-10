Reem Al Hashemy meets Yemen's Public Works Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of cooperation to support Yemen's reconstructions efforts. Dr. Abdul Malik highlighted the Yemeni government's efforts to rebuild and restore its institutions and departments, as well as make use of donor efforts to rebuild roads and various other transport and infrastructure projects.

Al Hashemy reaffirmed that the UAE continues to pay special attention to reconstruction efforts in Yemen's liberated areas and that the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, actively contributes to the restoration of basic infrastructure facilities and buildings.

The Yemeni minister praised the ERC's emergency development assistance support across a number of liberated governorates.

Al Hashemy also visited Al-Jumhuriah Hospital one of the largest health institutions in Aden. The UAE assisted with the re-opening of the hospital, resulting in the provision of medical services to Aden's residents and its neighbouring areas.

She also toured the hospital's departments and facilities, where she emphasised the importance of improving health services in Yemen, as part of overall efforts to restoring normalcy, stability and security for the people of Yemen.

Over 60 percent of the UAE's aid and development projects focus on infrastructure development and include the restoration of the Port of Aden and the Aden International Airport, as well as 220 schools, and the provision of over 635 MW in electricity supplies and the refurbishment of over 45 hospitals and medical clinics.