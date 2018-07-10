Zayed Humanitarian Foundation reviews projects in Kenya

The visit is under the framework of the foundation’s direct supervision of its projects in Kenya and aims to discuss their expansion, as part of its initiatives for the Year of Giving.

The delegation discussed, with Abdulbari Humaid, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque Centre in Nairobi, the future expansion of its projects, based on a field study that was conducted in February by the centre, which was built on 1999 and has a capacity of 8,000 people.

The centre is one of the largest mosques in Kenya and includes a library containing 12,000 books on the Islamic Sharia, as well as an institute for teaching the Arabic language, Islamic culture and computer studies that benefit 2,000 students on an annual basis. It also manages a TV channel that broadcasts Islamic programmes daily, to promote Islam as a religion of tolerance, moderation and pluralism in Swahili, Arabic and English.

Al Ameri said that the foundation is continuing its charitable and humanitarian work, by following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan while adding that the foundation will provide necessary aid without discrimination based on religion or ethnicity. It also aims to help establish and support cultural, humanitarian and scientific research centres, as well as organisations that promote awareness about Islam, he added.

The foundation will appoint a board of trustees for the centre, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Kenya, to help achieve the programme’s goals and monitor its progress, as well as to maintain the centre, he further added.

Humaid praised the foundation’s role in ensuring the progress of the centre’s work to support education in Kenya.