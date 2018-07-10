Reem Al Hashimy lauds ERC efforts in Yemen

She stated that the ERC's efforts in Yemen have become an exemplary model of humanitarian work – which she said has had an effective and rapid impact – while praising the organisation's efficient field workers who are operating under a challenging and unsafe environment.

Al Hashimy explained that the continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and ERC Chairman, and his unwavering support of the ERC's leadership and teams, in addition to the expertise and determination of the organisation's staff, have contributed to saving lives, easing the burdens of the Yemeni people, and restoring a sense of social security.

During her visit to the interim Yemeni capital, Aden, on Monday, the minister observed a number of projects being implemented by the ERC and its 'Year of Zayed' initiatives, where she was briefed on the plans of food distribution and relief aid in Aden and neighbouring governorates such as Lahej, Abyan, Dhale and Taiz, as well as the province of Hodeidah.

Al Hashimy was also briefed on the ERC's completed projects, which saw the rehabilitation of many vital sectors and services, in health, education, sanitation, energy and the environment, as well as the restoration of the country's infrastructure, including roads, ports and airports, in addition to the financial support provided to various governmental institutions and the building of their capabilities, such as in safety and security. The minister praised the efforts to expand the capacity of Aden port, which is now able to absorb more commercial and humanitarian imports.

The minister said she was very impressed by the ERC's field efforts, while expressing her appreciation for the role played by the authority's teams on the ground, which she said are a source of pride for the UAE, along with its charity institutions, all of whom have spared no effort to support the ERC in its mission. She added that they have followed the path of the country's wise leadership to support friendly countries and peoples and leave its mark in the field of humanitarian work, in line with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a vision continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the watchful eyes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE will not hesitate to provide all the support needed to its Yemeni brothers so that the country enjoys security, stability and prosperity. She added that the UAE will work with regional and international partners to push for a political solution in Yemen, and until this goal is achieved, it will continue to provide Yemenis with humanitarian support.

The UAE has provided US$465 million to support the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen for 2018, while total UAE assistance to Yemen from April 2015 to June 2018 amounted to more than AED13.9 billion. The UAE has also implemented several projects in Yemen, in partnership with international organisations, such as the World Food Programme, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross. It also continues its permanent and effective coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.