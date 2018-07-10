UAE Minister of State, Yemeni President for International Cooperation Meet in Aden

During the meeting, also attended by the Yemeni Prime Minister, Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, President Hadi and Reem Al Hashemy discussed bilateral relations in all fields between the UAE and the Republic of Yemen, as well as the status of the UAE's continuing efforts to help achieve stability and security in the country.

The Yemeni president expressed his appreciation for the continued efforts of the UAE to support the legitimate government of Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition and reaffirmed the support of the Yemeni government and its people for these efforts.

In response, Al Hashemy reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to the government and people of Yemen, noting the long standing and historic relationship between the two countries.

During her visit, she also met with Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Ahmed Al-Misri. During the meeting, she reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for Yemen, specifically in the field of security, a fundamental pillar of the country's stability. She went on to praise the efforts of the legitimate Yemeni government to reform prison conditions and provide rehabilitation for inmates.

Al-Misri noted the depth of the relationship between the two countries and said that the UAE was continuing to play a pivotal role in supporting the efforts of the Yemeni Ministry of Interior in various fields to train, equip and improve skills in terms of security capabilities as well as in the modernisation of procedures in Yemeni prisons.

Al-Misri confirmed that the Yemeni authorities are in control of local and federal governance and the judicial and prison systems.

The UAE Minister also met with the Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Dr. Ibtihaj Al-Kamal, to discuss the continuing humanitarian and social development efforts to combat poverty, through the implementation of various plans and programmes to effectively improve living conditions in the liberated areas of Yemen.

Al Hashemy also met with the Head of the National Committee for Investigating Human Rights Violation Claims, Judge Ahmad al-Muflihi, where they discussed a number of human rights issues in Yemen.