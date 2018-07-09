Yemeni child evacuated to receive medical treatment in UAE

Sumaiya Sadaan Hassan was severely injured in the abdomen when a mortar shell fired by the Houthis hit her house. She was evacuated and taken to a UAE field hospital, where an Emirati Advanced Surgical Team, AST, working with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces, performed a four-hour operation to remove shrapnel and treat her injuries.

According to the AST chief, Dr. Sultan Al Kaabi, once Sumaiya’s condition had stabilised, she was flown to Abu Dhabi on the instructions of the UAE leadership, to continue her recovery.

Sumaiya’s father, Sadaan Hassan, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that he wished to express his thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for the care extended to his daughter.

He described his daughter’s treatment as a generous humanitarian gesture, showing the care and concern of the UAE leadership and people for the people of Yemen.

Many Yemeni patients are being treated in UAE hospitals as the Yemeni health sector suffers from a lack of medical infrastructure and staff due to attacks by the Houthi militia.

The UAE also sends medical convoys to help the Yemeni people, to improve their humanitarian conditions, and to help them deal with the results of the violations by the pro-Iran Houthi militias.