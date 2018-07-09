ERC continues efforts to improve humanitarian, development conditions in Ethiopia

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the ERC also launched the third stage of its distribution of humanitarian assistance to those displaced and affected in several Ethiopian provinces, through its delegation in the country while expanding its relief operations to include 175,000 people in several provinces, which are 650 kilometres away from the capital, Addis Ababa.

The ERC increased its efforts to improve the humanitarian and developmental conditions in Ethiopia during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to assists 700,000 displaced people around Addis Ababa and other provinces.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, stated that the ERC’s support for Ethiopia is part of the many humanitarian and development initiatives launched by the UAE during the Year of Zayed, which aim to ease the suffering of affected people and support refugees and those displaced.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the UAE relief agency has boosted its efforts to support the humanitarian and developmental conditions in Ethiopia, with the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan, who directed them to provide for the needs of the Ethiopian people in terms of support and assistance and achieve the stability and development of Ethiopian provinces.

He added that the ERC is approaching a new stage of urban construction to help displaced people, and it completed building for 1,000 displaced people in three areas, which include Bale with 400 houses, and Koga and Borni with 300 each.

The ERC launched the third stage of its humanitarian assistance programme in Ethiopia, which included the distribution of healthy food supplies and food supplements for local children, through its third delegation, which benefitted 25,000 displaced families, Al Falahi said in conclusion.