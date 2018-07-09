Mohamed bin Zayed highlights role of Emirates Fatwa Council

''Our religion is a faith of tolerance and coexistence, calls for building, development, communication and interaction with other cultures and religions for the sake of peace and stability, enhancing bridges of good and cooperation,'' His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said while receiving members of the council, led by its Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, at Al Bahr Palace on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the new body success in serving Islam and the community through coordination of Fatwa mechanisms to come under one reference in the UAE.

Members of the council termed their selection to membership of the council as ''a huge responsibility'' and prayed to Allah Almighty to aid them in performing it in a way that serves both Islam and the community.

In October 2017, the Cabinet issued a resolution creating the UAE's Fatwa Council which will be the official, reliable reference for fatwas, coordinate fatwas, unify their sources and oversees all work related to fatwas.

Mandate of the council will also include promotion of tolerance of Islam and ruling on latest developments and issues in the community.

The council is made up of prominent scholars and experts on Islamic Sharia .

Present at the meeting were Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.