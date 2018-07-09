Mohamed bin Zayed receives top high school achievers

The meeting also saw the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Education and Knowledge Department.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the students and their parents for their achievements, which was the outcome of hard work, persistence and cooperation between their families and educational institutions. He also urged them to exert greater efforts in their academic and scientific lives.

Sheikh Mohamed said that education is a priority of the country and a future investment, which will prepare and qualify the country’s innovative youth. He also highlighted the importance of advancing education, according to the latest international standards, as a strategic option to achieve the country’s desired goals.

He added that education is a pillar of building civilisations and a cornerstone of the overall sustainable development of societies while stressing that the UAE’s education system should be in line with the country’s present and future requirements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reiterated that achieving results is a national strategic objective, and with the cooperation of relevant institutions and the community, quality education will continue to support the country’s development process and comprehensive renaissance.

He also stressed the keenness of the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support and monitor the country’s education system, which will help it achieve its goals and prepare a future generation that can compete and shoulder their responsibilities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed called on educators to develop their capabilities and keep pace with modern educational methods, to provide students with the knowledge and skills that will qualify them to be active members of society and serve their country in all areas.

The students expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and appreciated his support for the country’s education system.