During a meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Abboud Al Naqbi, Consul-General of the UAE in Djibouti, she said that Djibouti has depended on the UAE's humanitarian support for a number of projects, especially those concerning the empowerment of women, and supporting the youth and elderly.

The two sides discussed a number of region and international issues of mutual concern, as well as means of enhancing bilateral ties between the UAE and Djibouti.