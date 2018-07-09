Ammar Al Nuaimi reduces registration, renewal fees for ‘suppliers’

The reduction is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The resolution is part of the economic policy adopted by the emirate's government that is based on its Strategic Plan 2021, which aims to provide an attractive business environment that will support investments and investors.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Finance Department of the Ajman Government, stated that Sheikh Humaid’s directives will support the emirate’s sustainable economic development process, as well as its efforts to attract investment, raise its financial and economic efficiency, and improve its business environment, to make it more efficient and attractive and promote its stature.

Sheikh Ahmed added that the Ajman Government is driving the process of sustainable economic development, through a comprehensive range of initiatives that aim to facilitate business and reduce related costs, in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that aims to create a green economy managed by an effective government.