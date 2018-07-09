RAK Ruler issues resolution to form Emirates Cultural Sports Club Board

The resolution also appointed Mohammed Ismail Al Awadhi as first deputy to the chairman of the board of directors, and Omar Mohammed Al Mazki as second deputy.

The resolution stipulates that the board members will include Ahmed Mohammed Shamlan Al Nuaimi, Omar Saleh Al Suwaileh Al Zaabi, Khalil Ibrahim Al Tawil, Fatma Ali Mohammed Al Muamari and Nasser Salem Tahnoun Al Naqbi.

The resolution will come into force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Another resolution was issued to reform the Board of Directors of the Emirates Football Club Company, by appointing Mohammed Ismail Al Awadhi as the chairman of the company, as well as Omar Mohammed Al Mazki as deputy chairman. It also appointed Ahmed Mohammed Shamlan Al Nuaimi, Anwar Abdullah Al Darby Al Ali, Naji Mohammed Naji Al Qahtany and Nasser Salem Tahnoun Al Naqbi as board members.