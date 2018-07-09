ERC concludes volunteering programme in Aden, Yemen

During a ceremony, Tayyeb Al Shamsi, Deputy Head of the ERC Mission, thanked the team of volunteers for their efforts and for working with the ERC mission in Aden.

Al Shamsi added that the volunteers contributed to the success of many events organised by the ERC, including Mother's Day and the International Day for Down syndrome. They also cleaned and restored the homes of elderly people and helped blind people and the autism association, as well as distributed iftar meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid clothing.

The ERC’s volunteers programme runs for four months as per international standards and is a unique experience, as it trains professionals to work in development, community service and humanitarian relief projects.

The ERC has prioritised its volunteer programmes and is keen to help volunteers acquire practical experience in relief and humanitarian work.