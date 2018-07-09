UAE assists 12,000 Yemenis in Yakhtul, Yemen

The aid authority restored the local electricity network and installed transformers to provide electricity to 1,600 homes, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to restore vital sectors and infrastructure in Yemeni’s liberated areas, which were destroyed by the Houthis.

ERC teams are continuing to implement services and development projects in the liberated areas of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, with the aim of easing the suffering of the Yemeni people and as part of UAE’s humanitarian and relief programmes and its distribution of thousands of food parcels.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in Mocha, said that the launch of services and development projects in the country’s liberated areas reflects the UAE’s desire to support Yemen's citizens.

He added that the ERC is conducting many rescue and relief campaigns to assist Yemenis and help them overcome their dire conditions caused by the Houthi siege.

Mohammed Al Shazly, Security Director of Yakhtul, thanked the UAE for supporting Yemen’s Red Sea Coast through its service and development projects, including its water projects in Yakhtul, Al Zahari and Al Ruwais, and its restoration and maintenance of a solar energy system.

The residents of Yakhtul, which is around 12 kilometres from Mocha Steam Station, expressed their happiness at the return of electricity and thanked the ERC for supporting their families and implementing services and development projects to improve their living conditions.

They also thanked the UAE for supporting Yemeni families and stressed that the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, is helping to return their normal living conditions, after their liberation from the Houthi occupation.