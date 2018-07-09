Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes return of Ethiopia-Eritrea diplomatic ties

In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said, "The re-establishment of diplomatic ties will have a positive impact on the security and stability of the two countries in particular, and the Horn of Africa in general."

Sheikh Abdullah praised the historic step taken by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, adding that this move represents great political wisdom and courage of the two leaders.

He went on to say that the UAE looks forward to assisting the two nations achieve peace and security. "The UAE supports sound international relations that seek to promote peace and prosperity, with respect for international law. The UAE will support the two countries based on these foundational principles for the interest of the two countries, their peoples, and the region as a whole," Sheikh Abdullah added.