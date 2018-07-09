FNC General Secretariat to participate in Arab Secretaries General meeting

During the meeting, where the FNC General Secretariat will be represented by Dr. Jaber Mohammed Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Monitoring, the association’s draft financial budget for 2018 will be ratified and the final account and annual report of its activities in 2017 will also be approved. The meeting’s participants will also set the date and location of the next meeting and discuss membership requests.

The FNC General Secretariat will present a memo for the next meeting's agenda, which will include improving the efficiency of parliamentary staff, conducting general parliamentary sessions, supporting and developing the work of committees and promoting technical and knowledge exchange between Arab parliaments, as well as conducting research related to the association's budget.