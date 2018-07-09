Ajman Ruler honours talented high school students

Sheikh Humaid congratulated the students for attaining the leading positions in their High School Certificate, and called on them to achieve their academic dreams and prove that UAE nationals are capable of taking on any responsibility.

The ceremony included the student, Laryam Khalifa Dhoha Khalifa Al Kaabi, who achieved the best result in the UAE and Ajman with a grade of 99.23 percent.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that education is the foundation of overall development and advancement while pointing out that the students’ academic excellence reflects their sense of responsibility towards their country and its leadership.

He also offered them scholarships to local and international universities in any subject they wish to study at his own expense while praising the efforts of national education officials and highlighting their key role in preparing future generations who are capable of advancing the country.

The students expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Humaid and thanked him for this gesture, which reflect his keenness to monitor their work and encourage them.

Ali Hassan, Director of the Ajman Educational Zone, thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for honouring the students and hoped that this will encourage everyone to exert greater efforts.

The ceremony was attended by various Sheikhs and officials.