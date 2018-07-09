UAE condemns terrorist attack on security checkpoint in Qassim, Saudi Arabia

A member of Saudi Arabia’s security forces and a foreign citizen were killed in the attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts that threaten international security and stability.

The ministry also reiterated its persistent and principled position against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that target all, regardless of their religion and race.

The ministry expressed the UAE's condolences and solace to the government and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as to the families of those killed.