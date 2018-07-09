ERC offers further assistance to residents of Hadramaut, Yemen

This assistance is part of the ERC’s efforts to end the suffering of local families and restore their normal living conditions.

The ERC is continuing to provide relief, health, education and infrastructure support in Yemen’s liberated governorates, including Hadramaut, where it is currently implementing a series of development and service projects to improve the living conditions of local residents.

After receiving the relief aid from the ERC team, the people of Sah District thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for helping them through their ordeal.

while continuing their relief efforts to assist the people of the governorate and the entire country.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC aims to improve the living conditions of local people by providing them with humanitarian, relief and development assistance, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian work, along with its efforts to ease the suffering caused by food shortages, in light of Yemen’s humanitarian circumstances.