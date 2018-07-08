ERC signs contract for sanitation project in Sheikh Khalifa Residential City, Yemen

The city, which is situated in Julalrimaya, Western Mukalla, was built following a flood disaster in 2008.

During the signing, Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the project aims to support the services and development sector in Hadramaut Governorate and is part of the efforts to prepare and develop the governorate’s water, electricity, sanitation and transportation infrastructure so as to deliver these services homes as soon as possible.

He added that the ERC, during the Year of Zayed, seeks to launch service projects in various Yemeni governorates, including Hadramaut, under the framework of the UAE’s role in restoring Yemen’s infrastructure and assisting its people in overcoming their difficult living conditions.

Al Shamsi stressed that the ERC is helping to return normal living conditions to Yemen, which reflects the efforts of the UAE to ensure the future of the Yemeni people and ease their suffering.

''The ERC is currently conducting studies and projects on the local infrastructure it intends to rehabilitate and maintain, while continuing its humanitarian support for the residents of the governorate,'' he added.

Eng. Waheeb Ghanem, Director-General of the Corporation, thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for easing the suffering of the Yemeni people, through launching infrastructure projects and humanitarian and development initiatives.

The ERC will continue to offer humanitarian relief assistance to the people of Hadramaut during the Year of Zayed, through a series of development and services projects, which include the recent signing of an agreement to equip the Belfakih Cultural Centre and the launch of a comprehensive local cleanliness campaign.