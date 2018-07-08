Thai delegation praises UAE’s parliamentary experience

During a visit Sunday to the Federal National Council, FNC, the delegation met with Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, to discuss promoting cooperation and partnerships, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge.

The delegation praised the UAE’s role in promoting innovation and artificial intelligence, AI, while pointing out that the country is among the most advanced in the world and utilises innovation, such as AI, to support its government’s achievements.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri highlighted the FNC’s local and international role, along with its journey of development since its establishment on 12th February 1972.