Thai delegation praises UAE’s parliamentary experience

  • Sunday 08, July 2018 in 9:50 PM
  • Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri receives the Thai delegation
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A delegation from the State Council of Thailand has praised the parliamentary experience of the UAE.
During a visit Sunday to the Federal National Council, FNC, the delegation met with Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, to discuss promoting cooperation and partnerships, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge.
 
The delegation praised the UAE’s role in promoting innovation and artificial intelligence, AI, while pointing out that the country is among the most advanced in the world and utilises innovation, such as AI, to support its government’s achievements.
 
During the meeting, Al Dhaheri highlighted the FNC’s local and international role, along with its journey of development since its establishment on 12th February 1972.