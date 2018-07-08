UAE aid ship arrives at Mukalla Port

Mohammed Obeid Al Shamsi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in the Governorate, said the ship, which carries tonnes of supplies, is part of the UAE land, sea and air relief bridge being operated by the ERC in Yemeni’s liberated governorates.

"The UAE is committed to continuing the provision of humanitarian and relief assistance to the Yemeni people to overcome the crisis their country is passing through," he said in a statement after the ship’s docking at the port.

"ERC aid workers will distribute food assistance to the people in the Governorate of Hadramaut," he said.

He added that the UAE is implementing a package of relief, developmental and humanitarian services and health projects as part of the Year of Zayed's activities, with the aim of improving living conditions of the Yemeni people, who are enduring difficult economic circumstances caused by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.