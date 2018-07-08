UAE Cabinet approves Federal Youth Authority Board

The decision reflects the keenness of the UAE Cabinet to empower Emirati youth in helping to develop the UAE and achieving the wellbeing of its society, in line with UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial Strategy 2071.

The decision follows the establishment, in April this year, of the Federal Youth Authority, which aims to coordinating the activities and initiatives of local youth councils and ensure that its plans, strategies and activities support the objectives of the country’s youth strategy, to achieve sustainable development for Emirati youth.

The board will include Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, as well as members of youth councils from each emirate.

Seven local youth councils were formed in the UAE to represent young Emiratis, implement programmes, host youth events, and conduct studies.