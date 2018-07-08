UAE delegation assesses anti-drone systems in France, Finland

The committee includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The visit is part of a programme organised by the committee, in cooperation with relevant national government departments and authorities, which aims to evaluate the latest anti-drone systems.

During the visit, the delegation evaluated the best international anti-drone technologies and techniques used in airports and military and security facilities, which are carried out to protect them from the dangers posed by drones and are manufactured by these countries.

The delegation was briefed about the latest types of drones manufactured in France and Finland, and they listened to a detailed presentation about the technical and smart specifications of these drones and their long-range capabilities.

The UAE is among the first countries to research proposed systems to address the problems posed by drones, in cooperation with companies that supply anti-drones systems, to assess their efficiencies and create legal frameworks related to the use of drones or the practice of light air sports in unauthorised areas.