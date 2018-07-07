Ministry of Education, Emirates Diplomatic Academy sign agreement

The agreement was signed by Marwan Al Sawaleh, the Ministry's Under-Secretary for Academic Affairs, and Bernardino Le?n, Director-General of the EDA.

The agreement also seeks to create an alignment between the key objectives of the "Diplomacy Ambassadors" programme and the capability-development programmes, undertaken by the EDA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Al Sawaleh said the agreement comes as part of the ministry's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the various entities in the UAE to enrich the experience of the students and develop their skills.