Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chinese Foreign Minister

Minister Yi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit emphasising the importance of enhancing mutual relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they explored means to further promote bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation across different sectors including economic, trade, investment, education, tourism and renewable energy.

They also discussed ways to develop relations to serve their common interests and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, especially situation in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strong and distinguished ties between the UAE and China in many fields in light of the two leadership keenness to boost cooperation and achieve common aspirations.

In turn, the Chinese Foreign Minister praised the UAE's leading position at the regional and international levels, underlining his continuous keenness to reinforce cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, and Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs.