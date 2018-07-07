Bahraini National Guard President receives UAE Ambassador

National Guard's Director-of-Staff, Major-General Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa, and Minister Plenipotentiary at the UAE embassy in Bahrain, Ali Yousef Al Nuaimi were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa welcomed the UAE Ambassador and the Minister Plenipotentiary, praising the strong relations and historical friendship between the two countries.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, especially in the military field.

The UAE ambassador expressed his appreciation to Lt. General Sheikh Mohammed for his efforts to develop the National Guard and his keenness to strengthen ties with the UAE.