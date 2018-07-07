UAE Cabinet adopts decision to establish UAE Government Communication Office

The office falls under the General Secretariat of the Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and will play a pivotal role in enhancing channels of communication between federal entities to build up an integrated system for internal and external communication across the federal government.

The UAE Government Communication Office will undertake a number of responsibilities which include the development of a general strategic plan for government communication in the federal government, provide support and advice to federal entities and help review and implement communications plans.

Additional roles by the Office will also include developing and standardising the media messages issued by federal entities, and proposing a unified system for internal communication among federal ministries and entities. The Office will propose, develop and coordinate training programmes for capacity building in the field of government communication, in addition to announcing government initiatives and projects.

Internally, the UAE Government Communication Office will provide support and strategic advice to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet on all initiatives related to government communication while conducting media studies and preparing periodic reports on local, regional and international media trends. Additionally, the office will coordinate with the government official spokespersons and manage communication crises in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The official website of the UAE Government Communication Office has been launched at www.gco.gov.ae to serve as a platform for communication with media outlets and government communication teams, as well as social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, which will be continuously updated with government news and initiatives.