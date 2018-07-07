Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 8th UAE-Russia Joint Committee meeting

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Russian Minister and his accompanying delegation for their hospitality and hosting of the UAE-Russia Joint Committee meeting. "The Russian federations enjoys a great deal of respect and appreciation from the UAE and its people," he added.

His Highness went on to say that the bilateral relations between the two countries continue to develop across various sectors, including the political, trade and investment, culture, science and technology.

He highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries across the strategic military and security industry, and the signing of multiple bilateral agreements between the two nations during His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces', visit and meeting with President Vladimir Putin in early June.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the successes attained in the previous Joint Committee meetings, adding that by exploring opportunities for cooperation and providing practical suggestions and solutions to overcome challenges, bilateral ties have expanded.

He emphasised the continued need to follow up on the outcomes of Joint Committee meetings, and to further build upon said outcomes to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

His Highness noted the total value of non-oil trade between the two countries reaches US$2.5 billion in 2017, compared to that of $2.1 billion in 2016. These results, he added, provide an incentive to enhance joint efforts in the public and private sectors of both nations, revitalising trade exchange and stimulating growth via the use of trade and investment agreements.

He stressed the UAE's interest in encouraging organisations and people in business to invest in Russia, as well as to attract Russian investment to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah extended an invitation to Minister Manturov and his delegation to visit Abu Dhabi for the next Joint Committee meeting.

For his part, Manturov said that the UAE is one of the most important trading partners of the Russian Federation in the Middle East. He expressed his country's aspiration to further strengthen its partnership with the UAE in multiple sectors, including ensuring security and regional stability.

The Minister also praised the various agreements signed by the Joint Committee to increase the flow of business and tourism between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Manturov signed the meeting minutes of the Joint Committee's eight session. They then witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two sides, including the mutual exemption of visa requirements for citizens of the UAE and Russia in a bid to encourage mutual tourism, investment and trade. The agreement was signed by Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Alexander Efimov, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UAE.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Russian delegation for the fruitful discussions held during the Joint Committee session, adding that bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia are based on mutual trust, respect and appreciation.

His Highness said that consensus on most regional and international issues is one of the most important aspects of growing bilateral relations. "The UAE and Russia continue to seek to enhance joint cooperation and to find long-term solutions to regional and global issues including an end to extremism and terrorism, among the many challenges facing our world today," Sheikh Abdullah continued.

Manturov went on to highlight the positive outcomes of the trade, banking, cultural and industrial projects between the two countries. He said that this is a result of the rapid growth in bilateral ties between Russia and the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Denis Manturov also held a second meeting on the sidelines of the Joint Committee session.

Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy were also present during the meeting.