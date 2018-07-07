Tatarstan President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries across various sectors, particularly trade and investment, development and energy. They also exchanged views on regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen ties with Tatarstan, based on the distinguished relations between the two friendly nations. He noted the importance of such exchange visits, meeting with the objectives of the leadership of the UAE and Tatarstan to further advance relations in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Minnikhanov said that this visit reflects the emphasis placed by both nations' leadership to develop bilateral ties further. He also wished the UAE leadership and people further development and prosperity.

Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, were also present during the meeting.