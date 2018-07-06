Amani Shafiq: “Medicine” … my long-awaited passion

Amani stressed that the support of her family and teachers was the main reason for her distinction.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Amani thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the opportunities, services and environment His Highness provides to students in Sharjah.

She advised new students to do their best to organise their time which is crucial to success and distinction.

She concluded that studying medicine and specialising in surgery is her long-awaited passion.