UAE Ambassador meets with Vice Foreign Minister of Vietnam

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Vietnam and explored future prospects of investment and joint cooperation in various economic and trade fields as well as sought mutual support for regional and international events.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and discussed issues of mutual interest. Al Dhaheri and Nam expressed their satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations in light of the directives of the leaders of the two countries to support and develop them.

The UAE ambassador pointed out that the increase in the volume of joint trade exchange between the two countries show the rapid and continuous growth of trade and investment ties between the two countries and is a reflection of the strong political relations.

Nam welcomed the visit of the ambassador and stressed the strong ties between the UAE and Vietnam which are based on mutual respect, and are reflected positively on the overall bilateral relations. He also underscored the importance of coordination and cooperation between the two sides in all fields.