Hamada Al Hammadi eyes AUS for chemical engineering

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Hammadi said that she desires to study chemical engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), like her father, Eng. Yousef Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director of Electricity and Water Desalination Plant at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority in Khorfakkan.

Al Hammadai thanked the UAE leadership, especially His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, her family, school and teachers for their untiring support throughout her schooling.