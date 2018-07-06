Hamada Al Hammadi eyes AUS for chemical engineering

Sharjah 24: Hamada Yousef Mohammed Al Hammadi from Bahithat Al Badia Secondary School for Girls in in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, obtained the tenth place at UAE level and sixth in public education “General Stream”, and third at the level of Sharjah with a general average of 95.1%.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Hammadi said that she desires to study chemical engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), like her father, Eng. Yousef Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director of Electricity and Water Desalination Plant at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority in Khorfakkan.
 
Al Hammadai thanked the UAE leadership, especially His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, her family, school and teachers for their untiring support throughout her schooling. 