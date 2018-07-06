Future generation will lead UAE’s economic development: Lubna Al Qasimi

"The UAE government aims to enable Emiratis to lead the UAE’s economic development, through small and medium-sized enterprises in the private sector. Therefore, we need to foster this generation’s capacity for leadership, creativity, responsibility and ambition," she said.

"As the UAE continues to develop its non-oil sectors, its policies that support an entrepreneurship culture across industrial sectors, government departments, new ventures, family businesses and social enterprises will become more apparent," added Sheikha Lubna, during her participating in the "General Assembly of Entrepreneurs’ International Conference," which took place in Essaouira, Morocco, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

"While the world is rapidly changing, we are seeing the emergence of innovation and technological changes that will shape our future. We are experiencing a new industrial revolution, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, digitalisation, new bio-technologies, the internet and others. Such changes will create new jobs, businesses, consumer goods, services and ways of thinking, which will change our lives for the better. We are also concerned that they could negatively impact our lives, by eliminating a significant number of modern jobs and professions," Sheikha Lubna further added while stressing that entrepreneurship can help mitigate these negative effects.

"Over the next two days, our purpose is to accelerate the development of a system of citizen entrepreneurship in our respective countries. We believe that citizen entrepreneurship can create positive changes and a significant difference, both economically and socially, to our futures. We will focus on how to reach a balance between our economic objectives and our social commitments. Citizen entrepreneurs are likely to be younger, mobile, tech-savvy, creative and more responsive to the demands of the modern world," she noted.

"Citizen entrepreneurs are the agents of change who can help strike a balance between economic prosperity and positive social change, for the benefit of our communities," she further said.

Sheikha Lubna praised the conference in Essaouira and the country of Morocco. "This rich country, with its history, civilisation and traditions, is rooted in the past." She explained that the conference is an opportunity to discuss the appropriate measures to achieve positive transformation and respond to urgent social needs.

Sheikha Lubna called on the conference’s participants to promote and strengthen the role of entrepreneurial initiatives.

The event, which was organised in partnership with the Essaouira Mogador Association, the Office of the Phosphate Bureau and the CDG, is a platform for exchanging best practices related to the development of entrepreneurship, as well as an opportunity to closely study and plan positively international economic and technological advancements.