ERC launches cleaning campaign in Tarim District, Wadi Hadramaut

The campaign witnessed a significant turnout of the people aimed at removing the waste from the city and painting the streets to give them a new look as part of a series of development and humanitarian work carried out by the ERC in Hadramout.

Esam Habreesh Al Katheri, the Under-Secretary of Governorate for Wadi and Desert Directorates Affairs patronised the campaign and a number of local officials and public figures attended the launch ceremony.

The people in the area extended thanks to the ERC team for the campaign and apprised them about their needs.

Mohammed Al Shamsi, the ERC representative expressed his satisfaction with the campaign arrangements and the cooperation received from the local authorities, saying that they will give focus on services and development sectors, especially cleanliness, which reflects the aesthetic aspects of Hadramout and will help combat epidemics and diseases.

Khalid Huwaidi, Director General of Tarim District emphasised the importance of the campaign and lauded the ERC's participation as it will benefit the local population.