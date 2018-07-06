Alia Al Naqbi: "Time management" crucial to success

  • Friday 06, July 2018 in 5:25 PM
Sharjah 24: The student, Alia Yusuf Musa Al Naqbi, from Bahithat Al Badia Secondary School for Girls in in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, who obtained 94.8% “General Level”, and seventh in the UAE level, confirmed that her parents' support was the main reason for her top achievement.
She dedicated her achievement to the UAE leadership for its continuous support to the students, especially His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.  
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al-Naqbi confirmed that her parents have always sought to create the appropriate environment for them to study away from the tension and fear that accompany the students during the examination period. She added that her time management has also contributed to her achievement of this good result considering it as crucial to success. 
 
She aspires to join the university to study business administration, which is part of her ambition.