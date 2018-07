Hajar, from Al-Hilaliyat School for Basic and Secondary Education for Girls in Sharjah, obtained 99.06%. She thanked her family providing her with all the necessary conditions for achieving success and excellence pointing out that she used to study 3 hours a day.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Hajar added she hopes to study Quran Sciences at the University of Sharjah (UoS).