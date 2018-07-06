ERC distributes 500 food baskets to displaced people in Wadi Shaab, Yemen

ERC representative said that the food baskets will be distributed in Nafakha, Joul, Quwaidha, Dhooka villages and other areas in Al Awsat and Al Asfal Sheb as well as in Al Maqareb District.

Sheikh Olwan Mohammed Saeed Alabdali, Chief of Al Abadel tribe expressed his happiness on the humanitarian gesture which is part of the UAE's relief and humanitarian activities in the liberated areas of Yemen. He added that the assistance will alleviate the suffering of the population.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, that continues to provide relief aid and development assistance in the Yemeni governorate.