UAE Ambassador to Athens meets with Greece's Deputy Prime Minister

  • Thursday 05, July 2018 in 10:46 PM
  • Part of the meeting
    Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed Mir Abdullah Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Greece, met Wednesday in Athens with Greece's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Development Minister, Yiannis Dragasakis, and discussed the distinguished bilateral economic relations and ways to enhance investments between the two friendly countries.
Greece's Deputy Prime Minister pointed at the Memorandum of Understanding on SMEs would be signed in the coming months between the ministries of economy of the two countries.
 
They also reviewed ways to develop economic cooperation and attracting the Emirati investments to Greece.
 
Dragasakis briefed the UAE diplomat about the structural reforms carried out by the Greek government to encourage foreign investment.
 
He also referred to the importance of the memorandum of cooperation signed in March 2018 between Greece's New Economy Development Fund, TANEO, and Mubadala to establish a joint investment fund worth Euro 400 million.