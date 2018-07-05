UAE Ambassador to Athens meets with Greece's Deputy Prime Minister

Greece's Deputy Prime Minister pointed at the Memorandum of Understanding on SMEs would be signed in the coming months between the ministries of economy of the two countries.

They also reviewed ways to develop economic cooperation and attracting the Emirati investments to Greece.

Dragasakis briefed the UAE diplomat about the structural reforms carried out by the Greek government to encourage foreign investment.

He also referred to the importance of the memorandum of cooperation signed in March 2018 between Greece's New Economy Development Fund, TANEO, and Mubadala to establish a joint investment fund worth Euro 400 million.